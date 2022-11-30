Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus identifies 2.3GW of British onshore wind potential

Developing all this new capacity would be the equivalent of building a large nuclear power station, according to Octopus Energy Generation

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 30 November 2022
Image: Octopus Energy

Policymakers have been urged to tap the UK’s potential for new onshore wind farms and remove red tape to ramp up renewables.

Using data from its new platform, Octopus Energy Generation has found that Britain has an estimated 2.3GW of potential onshore wind capacity.

This is equivalent to building a large nuclear power station – it would provide enough homegrown energy for nearly 1.8 million homes or the combined population size of Birmingham and Manchester, the company has said.

This capacity is also predicted to unlock investments of £3.4 billion.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “This energy crisis is caused by our dependence on gas. To end it and make sure we never find ourselves in the same position again, we need to build more cheap, green energy and quickly.

“The current system means it takes seven years on average to build and connect a new onshore wind turbine – but it’s possible to build it in a year.”

