Rolls-Royce ‘in talks with INEOS on nuclear technology’

A potential deal could help INEOS decarbonise its oil refinery in Scotland

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 30 November 2022
Image: INEOS

Chemicals giant INEOS is reportedly in talks with Rolls-Royce about deploying a small modular reactor (SMR) at its Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, INEOS could become one of the first businesses to run on one of the engineering firm’s mini nuclear power stations.

The move could help INEOS slash the carbon dioxide emissions associated with its oil refinery.

A Rolls-Royce spokesperson told ELN: “Rolls-Royce SMR is talking to a number of industrial customers who see huge potential in using our UK-developed technology to provide affordable, long-term, low carbon electricity, generated from a sustainable source.

“We do not comment publicly on any commercial discussions. In addition to generating low carbon electricity for the grid, its small footprint and factory-built approach means the Rolls-Royce SMR can be deployed to power, energy-intensive industrial processes, including the production of hydrogen and synthetic fuels.”

