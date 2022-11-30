UK’s CMA concerned over Copart’s acquisition of green parts specialist Hills Motors

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has raised concerns over the potential impact of salvage vehicles supplier Copart’s completed acquisition of green parts specialist Hills Motors.

Copart is currently the largest supplier of salvage vehicles in the UK – including those that can be used to recover green parts – and Hills Motors has an in-house dismantling service and is an important supplier of green parts.

The companies are involved in collecting damaged vehicles from customers, including the insurance industry, finance companies and rental car firms and managing the onward sale, dismantling or scrapping of the vehicles.

The competition watchdog’s initial investigation found Copart’s purchase of Hills Motors will reduce the number of salvage services providers available to customers and could limit the vehicles available to suppliers of recycled vehicle parts, often called green parts.

It suggests since acquiring Hills Motors, Copart could decide to restrict the number of salvage vehicles with reusable parts available on its auction platform and instead have Hills Motors dismantle them, which could restrict rival dismantling businesses’ access to salvage vehicles.

The CMA is therefore concerned the loss of rivalry between the companies could lead to higher prices and reduced choice for customers of salvage services as well as reduce competition in the supply of green parts in the UK.

Sorcha O’Carroll, Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA said: “It is important that salvage and green parts services remain competitive so that the many businesses in the UK that rely on them benefit from lower prices and higher quality services.

“Our investigation showed that Copart’s purchase of Hills Motors takes out an important player in the vehicle salvage services industry and that few competitors would be left in the market. The transaction could also make it more difficult for green parts suppliers to purchase the vehicles they need, which would reduce competition in that market.

“We will move to an in-depth investigation unless the companies can address our concerns.”