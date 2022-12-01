Energy consultants get new insights at ELCC 2022

The Energy Live Consultancy Conference 2022 has been hailed a success!

More than 200 delegates and 128 companies from across the energy industry thronged to the conference, which was held at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester.

Energy consultants, TPIs and experts, spoke about important issues affecting the energy broker and consultancy market.

The conference featured two different streams of content with an agenda designed for energy consultants and brokers interested in keeping up with the latest trends in the energy market.

A wide range of speakers uncovered a route map helping companies navigate the current energy crisis.

Business leaders provided answers to a string of hard questions.

Does market volatility impact organisations’ journeys to net zero? What do businesses need to do now to transform rapidly? How energy data can help companies thrive in a volatile market?

Stay tuned for more updates on the Energy Live Consultancy Conference 2022.