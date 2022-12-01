‘More than 8m households will be in fuel poverty from April’

From April, 8.4 million UK households will be in fuel poverty, a new study suggests.

Charity National Energy Action (NEA) has warned that the number of households in fuel poverty will increase from 4.5 million UK households last October to 8.4 million.

An online survey of 1,049 UK adults aged 16-75 conducted by Ipsos for the University of Birmingham has revealed that many Britons plan to take measures to reduce their household energy bills in the next three months.

Nearly 81% say they will “definitely or probably” leave the heating on for less time than usual and 77% will turn the heating thermostat down lower than they usually would, while 41% say they will turn their heating off completely.

Adam Scorer, Chief Executive of NEA, said: “This winter has already been bleak and next year is set to be even worse.

“With government support being reduced and energy bills spiralling yet again in April, one-in-three households will be in fuel poverty. That means many of them will be forced to bed wearing coats, rationing showers and hot water, it means running up huge debts or self-disconnecting and going cold.

“Government intervention must prioritise the most vulnerable in 2023 and beyond.”