UK Government approves reduced tariff rates for Chinese e-bike exporters

New exporters Jinhua Otmar Technology and Jinhua Seno Technology will pay an anti-dumping rate of 16.2% – down from 62.1% – to export their products to the UK

Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 1 December 2022
Image: Jinhua Otmar Technology

The UK Government has approved reduced tariff rates recommended by the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) for Chinese e-bike exporters.

That means new exporters, Jinhua Otmar Technology Co Limited, PRC and Jinhua Seno Technology Co Limited, PRC, will now pay an anti-dumping tariff rate of 16.2% – down from 62.1% they previously had to pay.

The companies, based in China, manufacture electrical bicycles and tricycles and will now pay the lower tariff rate to export their products to the UK.

They will still have to pay a countervailing duty, meaning the combined duty for the new exporters will move from 79.3% to 33.4%.

The UK’s e-bike market was worth £280 million in sales in 2020 and is expected to triple by 2024.

The change in tariff rate is expected to help meet demand in the growing market by making it possible for the new exporters to enter the UK fairly and by providing a wider range of options to UK consumers.

