US to pay $75m to relocate tribes facing climate threat

The US has stated that three tribes will receive $75 million (£62m) between them to fight the threats of climate change.

Joe Biden’s Administration will provide the climate aid to communities situated near coasts and rivers in Alaska and Washington.

Critical buildings, infrastructure and residential homes will be moved to higher ground through the funding – as heavy floods become more frequent from climate change.

Speaking at the White House, the President said that those “at risk of being washed away” will be moved “back to safer ground.”

Newtok Village and the Native Village of Napakiak in Alaska, as well as the Quinault Indian Nation in Washington will receive the funding.

US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland commented: “Indigenous communities are facing unique and intensifying climate-related challenges that pose an existential threat to tribal economies, infrastructure, lives and livelihoods.”

Other native tribes in Maine, Louisiana and Arizona are set to benefit from climate funding in the coming months.