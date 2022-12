Good Energy has announced the acquisition of heat pump installer Igloo Works.

The £1.75 million deal is expected to boost the energy company’s plan to support customers in their efforts to decarbonise their homes’ heating.

Nigel Pocklington, Chief Executive of Good Energy, said: “The heat pump market is hotter than ever. As everyone feels the crunch of gas prices, more customers than ever are eager to cut loose from fossil fuels and take control of their energy by switching to clean power.”