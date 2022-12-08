Finance & Markets, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2022 Winners: Most Trusted Consultancy – SME

Most Trusted Consultancy – SME title was given to Indigo Swan

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 8 December 2022
Image: TELCA

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned with a bang at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester recognising and rewarding the best energy consultants and brokers in the industry.

The star-studded ceremony saw Indigo Swan take home the Most Trusted Consultancy of The Year – SME sponsored by Corona Energy.

James Groves, CEO of Indigo Swan, said: “For me, for the whole team, I am just extremely proud of what we do, extremely proud that we do it in the right way and that people trust what we do and understand that we have honesty and integrity above everything else so it’s been amazing.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.

