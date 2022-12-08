TELCA 2022 Winners: Wellbeing & Diversity

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned with a bang at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester recognising and rewarding the best energy consultants and brokers in the industry.

The star-studded ceremony saw Energise take home the Wellbeing and Diversity award sponsored by The Utility Market Experts (TUME) .

Adam Wright, Head of Commercial at Energise, said: “The energy crisis, climate crisis affects everybody so it is important that everybody is represented by what we are trying to do.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.