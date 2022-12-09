Finance & Markets, Top Stories

French drivers to be given €100 fuel allowance

The aid will be addressed to nearly ten million poorest French drivers who struggle to go to their work because of the rising fuel prices

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 9 December 2022
Image: Shutterstock

French low income drivers will soon be offered a fuel allowance of €100 (£86.2) to tackle the rising energy costs.

The grants, aimed at containing the rise in the price of fuel, will be given to nearly ten million people, “the modest French who need their car to go to work”.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said: “For workers who use their car, we are introducing a fuel allowance of €100 (£86.2) from January. This is concrete help for ten million workers.”

In an interview on RTL Ms Borne confirmed that the cost of this measure for public finances will amount to around €1 billion (£860m).

