Finance & Markets, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2022 Winners: Do The Right Thing

Box Power won the TELCA – Do The Right Thing Award

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 9 December 2022
Image: TELCA

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned with a bang at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester recognising and rewarding the best energy consultants and brokers in the industry.

The star-studded ceremony saw Box Power take home the Do The Right Thing Award sponsored by Everflow.

Corin Dalby, Chief Executive Officer of Box Power, said: “It took us several years of serving all our profits every year to be able to get us to donate the £800,000 to charities last year, I am hoping the more success we can, it won’t take us as long to be able to do the same donation again.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast