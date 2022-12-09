TELCA 2022 Winners: Do The Right Thing

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned with a bang at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester recognising and rewarding the best energy consultants and brokers in the industry.

The star-studded ceremony saw Box Power take home the Do The Right Thing Award sponsored by Everflow.

Corin Dalby, Chief Executive Officer of Box Power, said: “It took us several years of serving all our profits every year to be able to get us to donate the £800,000 to charities last year, I am hoping the more success we can, it won’t take us as long to be able to do the same donation again.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.