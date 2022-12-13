‘Britain’s first’ consumer-owned wind farm brings £100k energy bill savings

Co-owners of the Graig Fatha wind farm in Wales have collectively saved £100,000 off their electricity bills since the opening of the wind farm in March 2022.

A community of 905 people from across the UK who co-own Ripple Energy’s Graig Fatha wind farm in Wales have cut around £160 on average off their electricity bills.

The project, developed by Ripple, allows its owners to receive money off their bills for 25 years for the power generated in the wind farm.

Sarah Merrick, Founder of Ripple, said: “Helping our Ripple members reach £100,000 of savings is a huge moment for us, and the fact it comes during a cost of living and energy price crisis underlines how critical it is that we keep opening up green energy ownership to the people.”