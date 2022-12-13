Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘Britain’s first’ consumer-owned wind farm brings £100k energy bill savings

A Welsh wind farm has offered average electricity bill savings of £160 for each of its 905 owners

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 13 December 2022
Image: Ripple Energy

Co-owners of the Graig Fatha wind farm in Wales have collectively saved £100,000 off their electricity bills since the opening of the wind farm in March 2022.

A community of 905 people from across the UK who co-own Ripple Energy’s Graig Fatha wind farm in Wales have cut around £160 on average off their electricity bills.

The project, developed by Ripple, allows its owners to receive money off their bills for 25 years for the power generated in the wind farm.

Sarah Merrick, Founder of Ripple, said: “Helping our Ripple members reach £100,000 of savings is a huge moment for us, and the fact it comes during a cost of living and energy price crisis underlines how critical it is that we keep opening up green energy ownership to the people.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast