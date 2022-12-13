Campaigners to launch legal challenges over North Sea oil and gas licences

Three campaign groups have written to the Business Secretary explaining why they consider the new offshore licensing round to be unlawful.

Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Uplift say the government has failed in taking into account the full impact these new oil and gas projects could have on the environment.

Groups call on the government to reverse the decision to award the new licences.

Phil Evans, an Oil and Gas Campaigner at Greenpeace, said: “Ministers keep greenlighting new fossil fuel projects without fully considering the climate-wrecking emissions from burning those fuels.

“That’s completely irresponsible. It’s like giving an unlit cigarette a quick sniff and concluding that it can’t do much harm.”

Niall Toru, Senion Lawyer at Friends of the Earth, said: “Approving new oil and gas projects is clearly incompatible with achieving our climate goals. The government’s climate compatibility checkpoint is an exercise in greenwashing.

“It gives a false impression that climate impacts are being considered, while brazenly side-stepping scientists’ warnings that new fossil fuel developments are incompatible with limiting warming to 1.5 °C.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “While we cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings, it’s vital we continue to maintain our energy security, by boosting our homegrown energy supply and strengthening our domestic resilience.”