Uniper and Shell’s hydrogen plans move forward

The project can capture around 1.6m tonnes of carbon a year

Mahin Khan
Wednesday 14 December 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Uniper and Shell UK Limited (Shell) are progressing with their Humber H2ub project which aims to produce low carbon hydrogen.

Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies have been awarded contracts to deliver plant design proposals and to compete for becoming the official technology driver for the project.

The project will have a capacity of up to 720MW and can capture around 1.6 million tonnes of carbon a year from the production process.

Guy Phillips, Uniper Senior Business Development Manager, Hydrogen, said: “Hydrogen will be one of the solutions to achieve the UK’s target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 and the Humber region and this project, will contribute to achieving it.”

 

