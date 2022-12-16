COP15: Countries pledge funds to protect biodiversity

Nations have committed to funding the reverse of nature loss and protecting biodiversity worldwide at COP15.

The UK has agreed to provide £30 million to developing countries to help achieve the aim of keeping a third of the planet available for nature.

In addition, £5 million will be provided to biodiversity endeavours in British overseas territories.

Canada, Spain, France and the Netherlands have also made commitments to increase the funding available for protecting wildlife in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.

However, progress on overall funding has stalled somewhat, as certain nations continue to disagree on how exactly to provide money for conservation efforts in developing parts of the world.

Protecting endangered species and changing land use to ensure more is made available for animals is a key discussion point.

British Environment Secretary, Thérèse Coffey, said: “A healthy and thriving natural environment underpins the social and economic prosperity of our livelihoods, which is why it is pivotal for the international community to put nature on the road to recovery.”

Environmental campaigners and groups are now pushing other nations that are yet to make an agreement on biodiversity to push the decision through.

WWF’s Claire Blanchard commented: “This political will must now be translated into concrete agreements and convergence in the negotiation room over the next couple of days, to rescue a desperately needed deal for nature to save our life support systems.”