Are self-driving cars what the world needs?

It’s the last Net Hero Podcast of 2022 – and this week it’s being driven by… well, no one.

Autonomous or self-driving cars. Touted by many as the future of the roads and a way to curb emissions and protect the environment – but what role could they truly have?

Ian Wainwright, from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, joins the podcast to discuss this.

So many things are delivered to homes, businesses and all sorts of places in the modern world – and with Christmas just around the corner there’s no more demand that right now.

Could deliveries being made by autonomous vehicles be an answer for cutting the carbon footprint of logistics and what about their use in our personal lives?

Listen to the full episode to learn more.