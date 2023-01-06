East Lothian’s electricity supply boosted by £45m

SP Energy Networks has announced a £45 million project to refurbish the network in East Lothian, making its electricity supply more energy efficient.

The 40-mile refurbishment represents part of a £2 billion investment plan to improve Scotland’s transmission network.

This network supplies 150,000 consumers with energy and is being modernised for the first time since it was built during the 1960s.

Pearse Murray, SP Transmission Director at SP Energy Networks, said: “This refurbishment is a significant milestone, which will help increase network capacity for many homes and businesses across the county and it further underlines our commitment to investing in and enhancing our infrastructure to help meet net zero emissions targets.”