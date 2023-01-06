REA hails the Labour energy plan

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) has welcomed the announcement by the Labour party backing investment in the renewable energy sector.

In his recent speech, Keir Starmer stated that clean British energy is nine times cheaper than imported fossil fuels and that it should be backed by both public and private investment.

Mr Starmer highlighted that more funds for wind, solar, nuclear, hydrogen, green steel and carbon capture are needed to help the UK achieve its net zero goals.

The Labour leader had previously set out a plan for 100% clean power generation by 2030.

Keir Starmer reiterated his commitment to launch a new publicly owned company, named Great British Energy, which would support well-paid jobs.

Amy MacConnachie, Director of External Affairs at the REA, said: “It is clear that investment and decision making in the sector has been woefully delayed over the last few years and whichever party wind at the next general election must unlock the abundant potential of our clean technologies.”