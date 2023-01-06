Sunak slammed for ‘going backward in tackling climate breakdown’

The Prime Minister has received fierce criticism after failing to include climate change in his list of priorities.

Earlier this week, Rishi Sunak spelled out his plan for getting the UK on track, making five promises.

Sunak said: “We will halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.”

Responding to the first major speech of the Prime Minister for the government priorities for the year ahead, Bill McGuire, Professor Emeritus of Geophysical and Climate Hazards at the University College London, claimed that Rishi Sunak does not fully comprehend the scale of climate change.

He said: “By pushing through the sale of new oil and gas exploration licenses and giving the green light to the opening of the first new coal mine in four decades, the PM is showing that, either he doesn’t understand the critical nature of the climate emergency, or that he simply doesn’t care.

“These measures reveal that the government is not just dragging its feet in terms of tackling climate breakdown, but actually going backwards.

“It is the wrong thing for Britain and sends the rest of the world a message that the UK is no longer a leader in pushing through the level of emissions reductions required to stave off the worst effects of global heating.”

ELN has approached Number 10 for comment.