Government row over funding for SMRs

A plan to build a fleet of mini nuclear reactors across the UK could be delayed by at least another 12 months amid a row in the government over the cost of Britain’s nuclear power ambitions.

The Sunday Times cited sources stating that there was still a large degree of uncertainty over the scale of state investment in small modular reactors (SMRs).

SMRs are smaller than conventional nuclear power station reactors and are designed so a majority of the plant can be built in a factory and transported to the site for construction.

The newspaper reported that Rolls-Royce, which has created designs for an SMR with the capacity to generate 470MW of energy, is seeking commitment for four SMRs at a cost of about £2 billion each.

Last year, Rolls-Royce announced a list of potential locations for its first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) factory.

A few months ago, the government announced the formation of the Great British Nuclear, a body responsible for supporting the delivery of the next generation of reactors and SMRs.

