How much will Bulb’s collapse add to your energy bills?

Experts say the cost of Bulb’s collapse will likely drop as energy prices fall

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 9 January 2023
Experts suggest the final bill for keeping Bulb afloat could be lower than expected if wholesale prices remain at low levels this winter.

However, a recent analysis suggested standing charge payments will increase by 50% in a year to cover the cost of a string of energy supplier failures.

It is estimated that more than £2 billion has been added to standing charges, an average increase of £87 since the end of 2021.

Campaigners have warned that a further £230 could be added to pay for Bulb’s collapse.

In recent weeks, the collapsed firm’s 1.5 million customers transferred to Octopus, following a deal approved by the government.

Bulb declined to comment.

