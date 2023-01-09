How much will Bulb’s collapse add to your energy bills?

Experts suggest the final bill for keeping Bulb afloat could be lower than expected if wholesale prices remain at low levels this winter.

However, a recent analysis suggested standing charge payments will increase by 50% in a year to cover the cost of a string of energy supplier failures.

It is estimated that more than £2 billion has been added to standing charges, an average increase of £87 since the end of 2021.

Campaigners have warned that a further £230 could be added to pay for Bulb’s collapse.

In recent weeks, the collapsed firm’s 1.5 million customers transferred to Octopus, following a deal approved by the government.

Bulb declined to comment.