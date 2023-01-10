Ofgem’s director takes a sabbatical

A senior officer at Ofgem has taken an extended period away from work.

The energy regulator has confirmed to ELN that Simon Wilde, Director of Markets and Gas Crisis is on a sabbatical.

As Mr Wilde is on leave, a number of internal moves at Ofgem have taken place to ensure his responsibilities are covered by other colleagues.

Simon Wilde wrote on LinkedIn: “Really grateful to Ofgem for the chance to take time to recharge, explore interests and spend time with family, after a somewhat hectic few years.

“Ofgem remains the most inspiring place I have worked in my 30-year career. I look forward to returning.”