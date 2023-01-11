Pools and gyms on the brink of closure due to rising energy costs, government told

The government has been warned that thousands of pools, leisure centres and gyms are struggling to pay their energy bills.

Earlier this week, the Treasury unveiled the new energy bill support package for businesses.

The new ‘Energy Bills Discount Scheme’ is designed to support businesses, charities and the public sector – these businesses and other non-domestic energy users will receive a discount on high energy bills until 31st March 2024.

The new subsidies are expected to cost around £5.5 billion and will last for one year, the government confirmed.

Huw Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of ukactive, said: “The government’s new Energy Bills Discount Scheme will fail to give thousands of pools, leisure centres, and gyms the support they need to avoid further service restrictions, closures and job losses.

“Having experienced a rise in energy costs of up to 300% compared to 2019, the new scheme will make little material difference to the greater energy cost pressures these facilities will now face from 1st April.

“The failure to categorise certain services, especially swimming pools, as ‘intensive’ energy users requiring more bespoke support is a significant oversight given the overwhelming evidence provided to the government on their energy use.”

The association which represents leisure centres, gyms and pools added that under the previous government scheme, the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, it was estimated that nearly 40% of council areas were at risk of losing their leisure centres or seeing reduced services at these facilities before 31st March.

ELN has approached BEIS and the Treasury for comment.