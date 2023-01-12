Scots urged to redeem energy vouchers as expiry dates loom

Households with prepayment electricity and gas meters have been advised to redeem their energy vouchers before the expiry date comes.

Charity Advice Direct Scotland has said it has received more than 1,000 enquiries associated with the UK Government’s energy bill support scheme in the last quarter of 2022.

Under the current scheme, households see a discount of £66 applied to their energy bills in October and November, rising to £67 each month from December through to March 2023.

Customers on prepayment meters receive vouchers normally sent by post.

While the prepayment vouchers are only valid for 90 days, the charity reminded consumers that those issued in October are due to expire.

Recent research, the findings of which were unveiled earlier today, reveals that nearly 3.2 million people across the UK ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year because they could not afford to top up.