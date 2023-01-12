Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Scots urged to redeem energy vouchers as expiry dates loom

October vouchers are due to expire, a charity has warned

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 12 January 2023
Image: Deatonphotos / Shutterstock

Households with prepayment electricity and gas meters have been advised to redeem their energy vouchers before the expiry date comes.

Charity Advice Direct Scotland has said it has received more than 1,000 enquiries associated with the UK Government’s energy bill support scheme in the last quarter of 2022.

Under the current scheme, households see a discount of £66 applied to their energy bills in October and November, rising to £67 each month from December through to March 2023.

Customers on prepayment meters receive vouchers normally sent by post.

While the prepayment vouchers are only valid for 90 days, the charity reminded consumers that those issued in October are due to expire.

Recent research, the findings of which were unveiled earlier today, reveals that nearly 3.2 million people across the UK ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year because they could not afford to top up.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast