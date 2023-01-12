Survey claims quarter of Brits borrow to pay energy bills

More and more people are struggling to pay their bills as they see energy costs rise this winter more than ever before.

New polling by the Money & Pensions Service shows that nearly 23% of Britons have relied on credit or money from family and friends to pay their bills.

One-in-five people think they will need credit to get through the next three months.

The survey of 2,180 Britons also suggests nearly 53% of people say they had never had to borrow before for utility bills.

Caroline Siarkiewicz, Chief Executive of the Money and Pensions Service, said: “Relying on credit or the generosity of family and friends to put food on the table, heat your home and keep a roof over your head can be a constant source of stress.

“For millions of UK households, it’s also a daily reality.”

Market experts predict that households will see their energy bills drop below the government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) from the second half of the year.