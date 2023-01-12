Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Survey claims quarter of Brits borrow to pay energy bills

One-in-five people think they will need credit to get through the next three months

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 12 January 2023
Image: Max_555 / Shutterstock

More and more people are struggling to pay their bills as they see energy costs rise this winter more than ever before.

New polling by the Money & Pensions Service shows that nearly 23% of Britons have relied on credit or money from family and friends to pay their bills.

The survey of 2,180 Britons also suggests nearly 53% of people say they had never had to borrow before for utility bills.

Caroline Siarkiewicz, Chief Executive of the Money and Pensions Service, said: “Relying on credit or the generosity of family and friends to put food on the table, heat your home and keep a roof over your head can be a constant source of stress.

“For millions of UK households, it’s also a daily reality.”

Market experts predict that households will see their energy bills drop below the government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) from the second half of the year.

