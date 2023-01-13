Energy bills could fall faster than previously expected

The energy price cap could fall more quickly than previously thought as experts have cut their forecasts for this year’s energy prices.

The price cap defines the maximum amount suppliers can charge for each kilowatt hour of energy use.

In November, Ofgem confirmed that the energy price cap was set to rise to £4,279 a year for the period from January to March 2023.

Energy experts from Investec bank had previously said the price cap could slightly drop to £3,458 in April, £2,640 in July and £2,704 by October.

Investec now predicts that the price cap will be £3,317 in April, £2,478 in July and £2,546 in October.

Analysts note that warm weather and households’ efforts to cut energy usage have contributed to this change in estimates.

Last week, Cornwall Insight consultants said energy bills could plunge below government support in July, forecasting bills to settle at around £2,800 a year from July.

With the EPG currently set to increase to £3,000 per year in April, if the price cap ends up below the EPG, that would mean the government support scheme will effectively become redundant from July onwards.