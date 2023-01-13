National Grid completes hydrogen-powered substation trial

National Grid has trialled the use of a hydrogen-powered generator at one of its facilities to explore the feasibility of a wider rollout of a system that could potentially cut emissions from operations.

A 250kW hydrogen power unit (HPU) was installed at National Grid’s Deeside Centre for Innovation and generated the energy to power low-voltage equipment needed for the site.

The trial aims to explore whether it is feasible to use HPUs as replacements for backup diesel generators across more than 250 National Grid substation sites.