Fresh call for social energy tariff

The government has been urged to introduce social energy tariffs to help struggling households with soaring energy bills.

Charities and organisations call for a targeted discount on bills for those who are currently on the brink of fuel poverty.

National Energy Action, Age UK and others estimate that from April, when the government energy bill support will be reduced, the number of fuel poor households will jump to 8.4 million.

Caroline Abrahams, Director of the charity Age UK, said: “Older people are struggling to get by now and that’s before another energy price increase comes their way in a few months’ time.

“Many will simply not be able to cope with further price rises and we are extremely concerned their health and wellbeing will pay the price.

“The government must introduce a social tariff for the energy market whilst prices are so high and ensure we never face a crisis like this again.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We know this is a difficult time for families across the country. That is why we have acted quickly to deliver the Energy Price Guarantee which is saving a typical household £900 this winter and our Energy Bills Support Scheme is providing a further £400 off energy bills, in addition to the most vulnerable households receiving up to £1,200.

“We are working with consumer groups and industry to assess the best long-term approach to helping vulnerable households from April next year.”