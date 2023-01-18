Uniper sells its stake in UK-Netherlands gas interconnector for €75m

Uniper has announced it has sold its 20% stake in the BBL natural gas interconnector between the Netherlands and the UK.

BBL is a 235-kilometre gas pipeline with an hourly capacity of 20,600,000 kWh/h between Balgzand in the Netherlands and Bacton in Britain and an hourly capacity of 7,000,000 kWh/h between Bacton and Balgzand.

The energy giant said it has reached an agreement with Spanish energy company Enagas to offload its stake for €75 million (£66m).

Uniper added: “Divestment of this non-strategic participation is part of the remedies Uniper must fulfill under EU state aid law.

“On December 20th, the EU Commission approved the stabilisation package for Uniper under state aid law. As part of the approval, the EU Commission set out a number of structural remedies that Uniper must fulfil.”