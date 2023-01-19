Council plans to switch off all of its streetlights overnight to save on bills

Newport City Council has launched a consultation on its proposal to switch all of its streetlights after midnight.

The move is expected to help the council save on energy bills.

Currently, half of the authority’s streetlights operate on a part-time basis, with lights switched off between midnight and 6am.

Councillors have raised concerns over the safety of the measure.

Green Party Councillor Lauren James said: “We have still got to make sure people are safe.

“I hope that the council is looking into it and making sure that there are things like high-visibility strips on steps, so it’s safe for those who do have to be out at those times.”

A Newport City Council spokesperson told ELN: “The budget proposal currently out for consultation is to extend this approach to all streetlights in the city. Safety critical sites identified by road safety audits will be exempt and will continue to be lit at all times through the night.

“Switching off more lights would reduce energy consumption, thus lowering the council’s carbon emissions, contributing towards our commitment to being carbon net zero by 2030. It would also deliver savings at a time where the council’s budget is under extreme pressure.”