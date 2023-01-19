Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Council plans to switch off all of its streetlights overnight to save on bills

Newport City Council has confirmed its budget is under extreme pressure

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 19 January 2023
Image: LED streetlights in Curbridge, near Witney (Image: UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology)

Newport City Council has launched a consultation on its proposal to switch all of its streetlights after midnight.

The move is expected to help the council save on energy bills.

Currently, half of the authority’s streetlights operate on a part-time basis, with lights switched off between midnight and 6am.

Councillors have raised concerns over the safety of the measure.

Green Party Councillor Lauren James said: “We have still got to make sure people are safe.

“I hope that the council is looking into it and making sure that there are things like high-visibility strips on steps, so it’s safe for those who do have to be out at those times.”

A Newport City Council spokesperson told ELN: “The budget proposal currently out for consultation is to extend this approach to all streetlights in the city. Safety critical sites identified by road safety audits will be exempt and will continue to be lit at all times through the night.

“Switching off more lights would reduce energy consumption, thus lowering the council’s carbon emissions, contributing towards our commitment to being carbon net zero by 2030. It would also deliver savings at a time where the council’s budget is under extreme pressure.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

  • UK coal imports rise 39%In the third quarter of 2022, the amount of coal imported to the UK rose to 1.7 million tonnes, acco...
  • Wyoming to ban EVsThe state has taken the decision to ban the sale of new EVs from 2035 to protect its oil and gas ind...
  • Heat pumps on UK roofs!Installation is part of a research project designed to inform practices on how it could bring furthe...

Latest Podcast