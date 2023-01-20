Cold homes lead to excess deaths amid energy crisis

In December, 1,000 people died as a result of living in a cold home in England.

Analysis by the End Fuel Poverty Coalition shows that the levels of excess winter deaths caused by cold homes exceeded those seen in December 2021.

Soaring energy prices force many households to put their heating on fewer times per week.

The report suggests for one week last month, excess deaths exceeded the levels seen in December 2020, when the Covid restrictions were still in place.

Campaigners say there were 1,047 excess winter deaths, up from 768 in December 2021.

In December 2020 there were 1,518 deaths.

Simon Francis, Co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, commented: “The energy bills crisis has its roots in Westminster and the government’s failure over decades to help us insulate our homes and secure a renewable-led energy grid.

“The cost of this failure is now being felt by the elderly, disabled, those with health conditions and young families. Even in mild winters, we see huge levels of excess winter deaths caused by living in cold damp homes which put our country to shame.”