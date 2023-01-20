Gender diversity in energy companies moves forward at a ‘glacial pace’

Please enable cookies to view this content (read more).

The energy sector remains one of the least diverse sectors, despite more women wishing to be part of the energy transition and the climate change efforts.

That’s the suggestion from Georgina Worrall, Project Manager at POWERful Women (PfW), who spoke to ELN about the challenges women are facing working in this male-dominated sector.

Georgina Worrall said: “Within PfW we produce what’s called an Annual State of the Nation report and that looks at the top 80 UK energy companies. And it looks at their women from a board and executive director level role.

“In this report, 27% of women are in board roles and 15% of women are in executive director roles. We started gathering this report back in 2015.

“Back then it was 11% of women in board roles and 5% of women in executive director roles. So, if we look at that seven-year span, you can see it’s a really glacial move, which is quite disheartening.”

Asked about the reason why businesses today still don’t seem to offer equal opportunities for women and men, Georgina replied: “I think there’s a lot of unconscious bias around women needing to be able to lean in and out of their careers at various points.”

