Octopus ranks best supplier in annual survey

Octopus has topped an annual customer survey as the best energy supplier.

That’s according to a Which? survey which polled 10,197 members of the public and found that Octopus Energy came top with a combined score of 78%.

The score incorporates both a customer survey and the watchdog’s assessment of suppliers’ practices.

A few days ago, Octopus announced it completed the deal to transfer Bulb customers to its business.

Utilita was in second place with a combined score of 67%.

The survey also suggests ScottishPower came at the bottom of Which? assessment of supplier practices with a score of 53% while it received just three points for its complaints performance.

Shell Energy and SSE Energy Services were ranked worst by customers with overall scores of 48% and 46% respectively, according to the report.