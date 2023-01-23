Finance & Markets

France now owns 90% of EDF

Officials have touted the move as the “first decisive step” for the renationalisation of the company

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 23 January 2023
Image: olrat / Shutterstock

The French Government has confirmed that the state has now enough of EDF’s shares to move forward with its plan to nationalise the energy giant.

The €9.7 billion (£8.5bn) move is believed to be strategic for France – the country has already unveiled its ambition to build six new-generation EPR nuclear reactors.

The Prime Minister of France Elisabeth Borne said: “Six months ago, I announced the state’s desire to regain control of EDF.

“90% of the shares now belong to the state – a first decisive step has been taken for our energy sovereignty, to accelerate the energy transition.”

