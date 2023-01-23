The best and the worst performing suppliers in energy voucher scheme revealed

The government has unveiled a list of the best- and worst-performing energy companies in administrating the government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS).

The EBSS is being provided in monthly instalments over six months from October, totalling £400 in all.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy published figures revealing voucher redemption rates for the scheme broken down by supplier.

The data for the scheme run in England, Scotland and Wales from 1st October to 31st December shows that E Gas and Electricity and Bulb top the list with the best-performing companies with 85% and 79% success rates respectively.

The companies with the fewest redemptions include Good Energy, Utilita and ScottishPower, the government has said.

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The public have a right to know which suppliers are leading the charge with getting this help to them and that’s why I’m holding energy companies to account to make sure they are doing everything they can to support their customers at this time.

“We are ramping up efforts so consumers know exactly what they need to do to redeem these vouchers, but we need suppliers to do much more and I want to see these numbers rise.”