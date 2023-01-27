Half a million households have not claimed one or more energy vouchers

Around 500,000 households across the UK are yet to redeem one or more of the energy vouchers.

People who use traditional prepayment meters are sent monthly vouchers by their suppliers as part of the government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme.

Energy companies have already contacted customers in advance of the scheme launching in October.

It is estimated that three months’ worth of vouchers has been issued to approximately 2,000,000 households that use traditional prepayment meters.

This means a total of 6,020,560 vouchers have been issued so far.

A recent report by PayPoint, which facilitates the redemption of vouchers, shows that almost one-in-five vouchers from October have still not been redeemed.

This means that vouchers have expired and therefore households cannot benefit from their credit.

A few days ago, the government shared data revealing the energy companies with the highest and lowest voucher redemption rates.