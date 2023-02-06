Met ploughs millions into policing Just Stop Oil protests

Just Stop Oil protests cost the Metropolitan Police a whopping sum.

According to the latest data, policing Just Stop Oil protests costs taxpayers £7.5 million in just nine weeks last autumn.

In recent months, the environmental activist group has organised some of the most disruptive protests in the UK’s capital.

The cost across nine weeks from October to December was revealed after a freedom of information (FOI) request submitted by the Press Association.

This cost includes more than 13,600 police shifts, overtime bills and vehicle use.

It is also estimated that officers arrested 755 people with 184 charged so far.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson told ELN: “These policing costs are a drop in the ocean compared to the yearly £12 billion lavished in subsidies to fossil fuel companies. And of course, the further billions then needed to mop up their mess.

“In the light of that insanity, policing climate action represents money well spent. Not to mention the fact that we’re doing the government’s job for them: sounding the alarm on the climate crisis. In fact, they should be paying us instead of moaning about policing costs that only slightly exceed the £7 million spent on fixing the front door of the House of Lords.”