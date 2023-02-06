‘Super’ magnets for UK fusion power plant testing unveiled

UK’s commercial fusion energy has reached a new milestone, with a set of new generation high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets.

Fusion has the potential to become a source of low carbon energy by copying the processes that power the sun and stars.

Oxford-based Tokamak Energy has said these ‘super’ magnets, named Demo4, can be assembled and tested in fusion power plant-relevant scenarios.

Demo4 will have a magnetic field strength of more than 18 Tesla, nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, the company added.

Full assembly will complete this year and testing will extend into 2024.

Dr Rod Bateman, HTS Magnet Development Manager at Tokamak Energy, commented: “Demo4 will allow us to create substantial magnetic forces and test them in fusion power plant-relevant scenarios.

“Importantly, it will substantially progress the technology readiness level of HTS magnets as a key part of our mission to demonstrate grid-ready fusion in the early 2030s.”