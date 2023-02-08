Energy Security and Net Zero in, BEIS out – but what’s the fuss?

The government has decided to split up BEIS and form a new Energy Security and Net Zero department.

The new department, led by Grant Shapps, former Business and Energy Secretary, is tasked with securing long-term energy supply, securing net zero and ensuring affordability for households and businesses across the UK.

In the brief description of the new department, which has not yet been incorporated into the official government website, it is stated: “This year, the department will focus on easing the cost of living and delivering financial security by bringing down energy bills and keeping them down – better insulating consumers from external impacts.

“Longer term objectives include ensuring properly functioning energy markets, coordinating net zero objectives across government and bringing external delivery expertise to bear on its portfolio of major projects.”

