One-in-five energy vouchers binned

Only 81% of the energy vouchers which were issued in November 2022 were redeemed before their expiry date of 5th February.

That means that one-in-five customers did not claim their £66 energy voucher, according to data released by PayPoint.

Vouchers are valid only for 90 days after the day they are issued.

Households on traditional prepayment meters have to wait to receive vouchers sent by their energy supplier as part of the government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS).

All households with a domestic electricity connection in England, Scotland and Wales are eligible for the £400 discount.

Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director at PayPoint, said: “Last November’s EBSS vouchers have now expired and overall redemptions are consistent with October vouchers at 81%.

“A PayPoint survey of 2,000 adults using its services over the first three weeks of January, showed 93% found it easy to redeem their EBSS vouchers at a top-up point. It also found 91% of people wait two weeks or less to redeem EBSS vouchers after receiving them, while 81% wait one week or less. Almost a quarter, 23%, said they wait less than a day.”