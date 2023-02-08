UK’s jet zero flies higher with £113m

Passengers across the UK could soon fly without environmental guilt as the government announced backing for projects designed to deliver technologies for cleaner skies.

Electric flying taxis and a hydrogen-powered aircraft are among the projects set to benefit from a new £113 million investment from the government and industry.

More specifically, the funding will support the development of lightweight batteries for small aircraft and projects led by Rolls-Royce to develop a zero-emission liquid hydrogen combusting jet engine.

Through the Aerospace Technology Institute ( ATI ) Programme, government and industry are jointly backing new technologies to unlock the potential of zero-emissions flights.

A recent example of this ATI backing is the maiden flight of ZeroAvia’s hydrogen fuel cell-powered 19-seater aircraft last month.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “As the whole world moves to greener forms of aviation, there is a massive opportunity for the UK’s aerospace industry to secure clean, green jobs and growth for decades to come.”