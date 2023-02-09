Cost of living crisis halts green home plans, research suggests

The rising energy costs remain a barrier for homeowners who want to retrofit their properties to save on carbon and bills.

Research by NatWest and S&P Global found that more than a quarter of homeowners say the soaring cost of living has made them less likely to carry out energy-saving improvements such as fitting insulation or upgrading their heating system over the next 12 months.

The Institute for Public Policy Research estimates the average home could save £500 a year on bills under the new price cap from April with good insulation and heat pumps.

The Greener Homes Attitude Tracker, which is conducted quarterly and is based on responses from 4,500 people, also shows that the high upfront cost of the work required is by far the biggest barrier to implementing green home improvements, cited by 71% of homeowners who had no plans to make changes to their property over the next decade.