If energy prices are falling, why bills are rising in April?

As energy prices keep falling in recent weeks as a result of mild weather, experts have raised concerns about the expected increase in household energy bills in April.

The bills are expected to rise as the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which limits how much energy suppliers can charge, is due to increase to £3,000 in two months.

This will automatically bring a 20% increase in customers’ energy bills which have already nearly doubled since the start of 2022.

This is why demands for the Treasury to halt the planned rise in the EPG are increasing over the last couple of weeks.

In a blog posted yesterday, Citizens Advice said: “We believe keeping the EPG at £2,500 should be doable within the Autumn Statement funding envelope and there may be the potential to go further.

“A lower EPG will also have indirect benefits. It will reduce inflation and so encourage economic growth.”

Just a few days ago, in a session at the Business select committee, Ofgem’s Chief Executive Jonathan Brearley said: “Last time we were here, over the summer, we thought that without the EPG, the price might be almost £6,000 a year for the average household. There is some good news, the market has changed quite significantly and for the first time since the start of the gas crisis, we are seeing downward pressure on the prices.

“On existing projections that the EPG will be breached by price cap in July and indeed that means bills going down for customers and significantly reduces the fiscal cost for the EPG in the first place.”