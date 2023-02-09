Ofgem expects rise in self-disconnections amid ‘difficult winter’

Ofgem has responded to NHS calls that vulnerable people are being admitted to hospitals after their energy had been cut off by suppliers.

ELN has seen a letter, dated 14th September 2022, sent to Samantha Allen, Chief Executive at NHS North East and North Cumbria, in which Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s Director of Retail wrote: “We recognise that self-disconnection is also an issue, alongside energy rationing which may exacerbate or result in health conditions deriving from cold and damp living conditions.

“Given the unprecedented prices, we anticipate that rates of self-disconnection will likely increase as we head into this difficult winter.”

Ms Allen had previously warned about the increasing number of people in the region who witness their worsening health due to the current cost of living crisis.

