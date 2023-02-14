Ford to cut 1,300 UK jobs

In its transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and the costs of inflation, Ford has announced it will be axing 1,300 British jobs in the next two years.

This represents a fifth of its entire UK workforce; with 11% of its European workforce also to be cut – 3,800 jobs.

From a UK perspective, the majority of job losses are expected at its Essex research centre in Dunton.

By 2030, Ford is projecting that all cars it builds on the continent will be electric.

It claims this will see a drop in jobs, as not needing to build and develop petrol and diesel parts including engines will not need as many pairs of hands.

EVs are less complicated to build, with the battery doing lots of the work, which will see individual and more niche roles catered towards certain parts of petrol cars become obsolete.

Martin Sander, Ford’s Head of EVs in Europe, said: “These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead.”