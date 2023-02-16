More Britons turn to smart meters to save on energy bills

Nearly 56% of Britons with a smart meter have admitted that they are monitoring their gas and electricity use much more closely this year.

That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 adults, carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Smart Energy GB, which found that 38% of those with a smart meter in their home, are using their smart meter in-home display more this winter than last.

The in-home display is a digital device that connects to a smart meter and tracks a household’s energy usage.

Using the in-home display, customers can see their energy use in pounds and pence and can also set alerts for when they have reached a budget target.

Household energy bills increased by 54% in April 2022 and were due to increase by a further 80% in October – the government energy bill support through the Energy Price Guarantee limited the October increase to 27%, with a further increase of 20% expected in April 2023.

In addition, the polling has found that more than half, an estimated 56%, feel more in control of their energy usage this winter, compared to the previous year.