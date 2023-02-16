‘Scotland’s largest’ wind farm on its way to receive last jackets

The construction of ‘Scotland‘s largest’ offshore wind farm has entered the final phases of work as the last of wind turbine foundations have left the Port of Nigg.

Seagreen, a £3 billion joint venture between SSE and TotalEnergies, is expected to become the deepest fixed-bottom wind farm in the world when it is complete.

Located 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus in the North Sea, the Seagreen Wind Farm is also predicted to provide enough power for around two-thirds of all Scottish homes.

Project Director for Seagreen Wind Farm John Hill said: “It marks a significant milestone in the project as we enter the final phases of work, our teams will continue to work on the commissioning of the already installed wind turbines as well as progress with the installation of array cables.

“The installation of jackets and turbines is expected to recommence in early spring following a planned break in the programme for the Saipem S7000 vessel and the Wind Orca.”