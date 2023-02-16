Thames Water ‘faces multi-million shortfall’ after bill increase

Thames Water could face a £500 million shortfall when prices rise in April.

That’s according to new research by Outra which suggests hundreds of the water company’s customers are at risk of falling behind their utility bills.

Thames Water has warned its 15 million customers to expect an 11.6% increase in their water bills from April.

The data science company has calculated that the water supplier’s average monthly water bill of £50 could pose an issue for over 854,000 households within its catchment area.

Peter Jackson, Chief Data and Product Officer at Outra, said: “Unlike gas or electricity bills, water companies cannot, by law, disconnect the water supply of domestic customers.

“As a result, consumers are more likely to fall behind on water bills than other utilities, meaning Thames Water will likely experience an extensive financial shortfall over the next twelve months.”

However, Thames Water said customers face an average monthly bill of £38.

A Thames Water spokesperson told ELN: “We know the cost of living is taking its toll and with the rise in inflation more of our customers will be struggling to pay their utility bills.

“We’re already helping our customers – we’ve raised the minimum threshold for those who are eligible for our existing social tariff, WaterHelp and we are creating a new scheme intended to go live in May to further support households that are struggling.

“We will provide support for 53,000 additional households in the billing year 2023-24, taking the total helped to 384,000 households and have announced increased financial support for customers to a value of £110m this financial year.”