Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

‘Offshore wind could supply 18 times the world’s electricity demand from 2019’

So what are the next steps to make use of this resource?

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 17 February 2023

Please enable cookies to view this content (read more).

“Wind and solar are expected to become the dominant source of energy supply in the future. I’ve seen studies where they predict that offshore wind can supply 18 times the global electricity demand of 2019.”

So what’s stopping the world from going full throttle when it comes to offshore wind?

This week scientist John Olav Tande joined the Net Hero Podcast to discuss just that.

If it’s such a beacon for hope in the green energy conversation, what does the science say are the next steps for offshore wind?

Listen to the full episode to find out.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast